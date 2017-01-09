South Shields or Morpeth drawn against Team Solent in FA Vase – as FA rule on abandoned clash

South Shields appear to have been handed a second chance to progress in the FA Vase after their game was abandoned on Saturday.

With the Mariners trailing 4-2 and with a one-man disadvantage, a problem with the generator at Mariners Park caused the floodlights to go out with about 10 minutes left.

Despite over 45 minutes attempting to rectify the problem, it could not be fixed before a 5.30pm cut-off point imposed by the referee.

Shields were waiting clarification from the Football Association over the tie, which appeared to come when the draw for the fifth round was made.

A statement on the FA’s website said: “Holders Morpeth Town saw their fourth round tie at South Shields abandoned and, in accordance with the Competition Rules, the match shall be replayed on or before this coming Saturday. The winners will face a long trip to Team Solent in the fifth round.”

Vice chairman Gary Crutwell said: “An electrical engineer is coming to the ground today to identify and repair the faults with the generator.

“The generator failed during the match, causing the floodlights to go out, and despite much effort from several people, we just couldn’t get it repaired.

“We’re now waiting for guidance from the FA as to what happens next.”