Taylor hits late winner for Town

Whitley Bay 1-2 Morpeth Town

Sean Taylor scored late to earn Morpeth Town a crucial three points as they beat Whitley Bay 2-1 at Hillheads Park.

The hosts went ahead just after the half-hour mark when Ross Wilkinson headed low into the bottom corner.

Mark Davison responded for the visitors four minutes later when he headed Jordan Fry’s cross past ‘keeper Tom Flynn.

Morpeth controlled the second-half and were rewarded on 78 minutes when Taylor curled into the top corner.

Whitley Bay took the lead when Wilkinson’s stooped low to head home Tom Potter’s cross.

Morpeth weren’t behind for long as the goal spurred them on, and four minutes later the game was level once more.

Fry took advantage of Chris McDonald’s slip, and crossed into the area after driving forward for Davison, who towered above his marker to head home.

Morpeth finished the first half strongly, and also started the second in the ascendency.

Whitley were holding on, but 12 minutes before the end, the visitors struck a decisive blow and deservedly went ahead in the game.

Liam Henderson miscued a header, which was half-cleared before Taylor latched onto the ball and fired into the corner of the net.

On Saturday Morpeth are back in action at home to Newcastle Benfield.

Morpeth Town: Dryden, Walton, Turner, Sayer, Grieve, Reid, Taylor, Graydon, Davison (Morris, 70), Henderson (Chilton, 84), Fry