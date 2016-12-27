Town go into New Year in third spot

Morpeth’s home game against Ashington on Boxing Day was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The derby clash at Craik Park was called off on Christmas Day and will be re-scheduled in the New Year.

The call-off means Morpeth go into the new year sitting third in the Ebac Northern League Dicision 1.

They have 56 points, 11 behind leaders North Shields, but have the advantage of three games in hand.

Next up for the Highwaymen is a trip to South Shields, who currently sit second in the table (on 62 points), in what should be an entertaining FA Vase match on Saturday, January 7.

Their next league game is at home to Penrith on January 14.

* Last Wednesday Morpeth Town made it 12 wins from 13 at home in the league, winning a nine goal thriller with Bishop Auckland with a final scoreline of 6-3.

Despite the cold weather, the action on the pitch was red hot, with Liam Henderson opening the scoring inside 21 seconds before a stunning Priestly Griffiths strike levelled the scores a minute.

The visitors then took the lead through Jeff Smith before the Highwaymen responded before the break with a header from Joe Walton and a tap in from Mark Davison.

Henderson doubled the lead two minutes into the second half, but talismanic striker Andrew Johnson pulled one back for Bishop Auckland.

Two goals in five minutes just after the hour mark gave Morpeth control, Walton adding his second with a fine volley before Michael Hall completed the scoring.