Town pass 100 points and take second

Morpeth Town 4-2 Marske United

Jordan Fry scored a brace to ease Morpeth Town past Marske United and secure second spot in the Northern League Division One for the first time in their history.

Fry broke the deadlock early in the game, heading into the bottom corner, and Sean Taylor added a second just two minutes later.

Marske hit the post and crossbar in quick succession before Liam Henderson headed home to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Danny Earl netted a brace himself in the second-half, with Fry scoring in between, but the Highwaymen saw the game out for their 20th win at home – surpassing the 100-point mark in the league.

Nick Gray and Dave Malone’s side went into the game unbeaten in their last 21 league games.

The hosts broke the deadlock on 19 minutes when Ben Sayer’s cross to the back post was headed home by Fry.

Taylor missed a glorious chance to double the lead soon after, but rectified the miss by curling into the top corner from the edge of the area under a minute later.

Keith Graydon had the ball in the back of the next three minutes later, but the goal was ruled out.

The Highwaymen scored their third of the game four minutes before half-time when Henderson netted his 26th of the season.

The visitors managed to pull one back through Earl on 56 minutes, but the home side managed to find a fourth goal on 73 minutes from Fry.

Marske got their second from a quick break upfield through Earl.