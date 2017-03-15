Tyneside Amateur League round-up

Cramlington Town Reserves ensured they will contest both of the League’s Cup Finals this season with an 8-2 win over Morpeth Town Seniors in the Semi Final of the Neville Cowey Cup.

Martin Humble celebrated a hat-trick for Cramlington with David Heppell and Richard Stobbart both bagging braces, and Brent Aisbitt also on the scoresheet. Paul Callaghan and Jack Freeman scored for Morpeth, who will look for revenge when the sides meet again in the Tyneside Amateur Challenge Shield Final.

In the League, Ponteland United Reserves held on to top spot with a 2-0 win over Monkseaton FC A in manager Kennie Malia’s 100th game in charge. Daniel Hadfield and Kittisak Spratt were their marksmen.

West Jesmond moved up to second place with a 5-0 win at Killingworth YPC Cobras. Mylo Ferraro netted a treble for West Jesmond with Kester Young and Tim Clasper completing their tally.

Forest Hall YPC are up to third after seeing off Newcastle Medicals 4-2 in an entertaining clash. Liam Walton gave Medics an early lead from close range, only for Michael Sutcliffe to quickly level the scores. Midway through the first period Forest Hall took the lead as Sutcliffe again found the net, but a goal of the season contender from Tim Boulton – an outstanding turn and volley from 30 yards - ensured the game was all-square again at half time.

Forest Hall took control after the break, with Paul Ridley rising to head home a free kick just before the hour mark, and Joe Wareing made the game safe with three minutes left on the clock.

Heaton Stannington B claimed their seventh win in eight games to move up to sixth in the table as they beat Newbiggin Hall Vettic. Jamie Anderson’s goals have been instrumental in their recent form, and he added another five strikes to his tally, along with double strikes from Steve Collins, Jacob Baker and Aladdin Adaa, and sole strikes from Andre Langley and Joshua Grice. Jack Short countered for Vettic.

Wardley climbed to seventh with a 5-1 win at Gosforth Bohemian Reserves. Anthony Kew scored a pair for Wardley with their other goals scored by Adam Byron, Carl Clarke and Liam Jobson-Cooke. Lewis Crane scored for Bohs.

North Shields Athletic Reserves won for the first time this year as they beat Newbiggin Hall 4-3, with their goals netted by Mark Davison, Leeroy Odd and Nicholas Henderson (2).

In the Northumberland FA Minor Cup Semi Finals, Stobswood Welfare battled bravely against higher level opposition in Grainger Park but bowed out 6-0.

The League are on the lookout for new Management Committee members for next season, particularly anyone looking to take on the role of League Secretary. Anyone interested should contact Neville Cowey at ancowey1@gmail.com.