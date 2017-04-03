United win against inconsistent Wallington

Wallington 2-4 Ponteland United

After last week’s success at Northbank Carlisle, United made the shorter trip to mid-table Wallington who have had a somewhat inconsistent season.

The hosts started positively and on ten minutes the greens were awarded a free kick out on the right and the excellently delivered kick by Josh Willis was headed home by Josh Laverick to give them an early lead.

United were not quite in their stride but started to press for an equaliser. On 20 minutes the hard working Short on the left fed Zac Bewley down the line and he drifted past two defenders before squaring for Havelock-Brown but he was crowded out and the danger cleared..

Three minutes later on the other flank Rue was brought down just outside the area. Havelock-Brown fired the dead ball for goal with his shot palmed away by keeper Robert Hodgson but into the path of Pont’s centre back Paul Jones who was left with a simple tap into the net. On 25 minutes a good move from defence to attack by the visitors ended with Short delivering a ball to Ethan Bewley who connected well on the volley but wide of the upright.

On the half hour mark Rue was penalised for holding but dead ball specialist for the greens Josh Willis couldn’t repeat what he did earlier and planted his kick into the safe arms of Pont’s keeper Whinham.

With half time approaching Pont took the lead. Cook played a ball into the feet of Ethan Bewley in the penalty area and as he spun with the ball at his feet he was brought down for a penalty. Rue calmly stroked the ball past Hodgson to double Pont’s lead.

Five minutes later with almost the last kick of the half Rue scored his second running onto an exquisite chip from Hibbitt over the defence before lobbing the ball over the exposed keeper.

After the first 15 minutes when Wallington threatened Pont had grasped control and went in at half time with a two goal margin. Things got even better for Pont at the start of the second period. With only two minutes on the clock Short headed a clearance from defence into the path of Zac Bewley scampering down the left. He cut inside to the edge of the area and lofted a ball into the top far corner giving Hodgson no chance. Pont had scored three goals in seven minutes to change the game entirely.

With Hibbitt pulling the strings in midfield and Jones and Little strong at the back United were in full control and started to spread the play although at times they had to be watchful of Thompson and Willis up front for Wallington. . Short who had been having an excellent game on the left found Ethan Bewley with a cross field ball. The talented and some times unpredictable centre forward took a touch before shooting across the keeper but also just wide of the far post.

Wallington still had their moments with Thomas Truscott firing high over the bar with a volley from a Kyle Rearden corner. McIvor had brought on Johnstone and L’Argent and the two combined well with ten to go when Johnstone found L’Argent with a through ball but his well struck shot hit the inside of the post and away to safety. McIvor also put himself on for the last ten minutes but by now Pont had taken their fgot off the gas but in fairness to the greens they kept going to the end. Daniel Thompson took advantage when he found himself unmarked on the right of the penalty area and he cut inside to plant the ball with his left foot inside the post for a solo goal his tireless afternoons display deserved but with only three minutes remaining any further change to the scoreline was unlikely

Pont now have an eleven day gap before their next match which starts a run of six games in 21 days to conclude what so far has been an excellent season.