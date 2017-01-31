Win keeps Morpeth in chase for title

Morpeth Town 3-1 Newcastle Benfield

Liam Henderson and Joseph Walton’s second-half strikes gave Morpeth Town a valuable three points against 10-man Newcastle Benfield at Craik Park.

Lewis Scorgie headed off his own bar and Walton hit the post and crossbar before the visitors took the lead through Scott McCarthy.

Mark Davison headed the hosts level 10 minutes before half-time and Walton hit the woodwork once more after the restart – heading onto the post.

Andrew Grainger was sent off for a second bookable offence for a foul on Henderson just after the hour mark.

Morpeth made the extra man count as Henderson slotted into the bottom corner and Walton fired home in the space of five minutes.

The Highwaymen could have had more during a dominant second-half, but they have hit a good run of form recently, winning 13 of their 14 home league games, and now they move on to Saturday’s away clash against reigning league champions Shildon at Dean Street in a confident frame of mind.

Morpeth, (62), who are fourth in Northern League 1, currently sit two points behind third placed Shildon (64), but with the advantage of two games in hand.

Nick Gray and Dave Malone’s side are six points adrift of second placed South Shields (68) with two games in hand, and 17 behind leaders North Shields (79), having played five games fewer.