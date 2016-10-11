Gray heads for coaching role in China

Morpeth Town Football Club co-manager Nick Gray will be leaving the club in the next two to three weeks to take up a coaching role in China

Gray has led the Highwaymen from the depths of the Northern League Division Two to FA Vase winners alongside co-manager Dave Malone and others.

The club would like to thank Nick for the success and atmosphere he has brought to the club. A club statement said he will go down in Morpeth folklore having led the club to their highest ever finish in the Northern League last season, as well as bringing the FA Vase to our small town.

Dave Malone will continue as manager at the club, with Chris Swailes and Keith Graydon ably assisting him.

The club wishes Gray well in his new venture.