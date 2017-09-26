In-form Morpeth keep pressure on leaders

Morpeth RFC 43-0 West Hartlepool

Morpeth continued their excellent start to the season with a convincing win against West Hartlepool.

The visitors enjoyed some good periods of possession but were never threatening enough against the home side’s solid and well organised defence.

This win keeps Morpeth close behind the current league leaders, albeit these are early but nevertheless promising days.

Morpeth took the lead after five minutes with their first piece of possession where from an attacking line out skipper Carl Hill burrowed over for a try converted by debutant fly half Fraser Boldy, who showed good composure and promise throughout.

The game followed an emerging pattern with West having long periods of possession without being particularly effective, against a well organised and determined home defence.

On 15 minutes Morpeth had a good penalty touch finder by Elliott which saw another good attacking line out with this time Josh Williams touching down, again Boldy adding the extras.

More was to follow when centre Phillips went over near the posts after good handling to allow the home side a comfortable 21 point lead midway through the first half .

Morpeth’s forwards were in rampant mood, dominant in the set piece and it was from this superiority that more good handling saw centre Tait score wide out to end the first half with a 26-0 lead.

Shortly after the interval flanker Burnham picked up a loose ball to send Ward racing away for a 40m touch down.

Elliott’s tactical kicking from scrum half was an integral feature throughout the game and enabled the home side to turn the screw.This coupled with the excellent defending of centres Phillips and Tait made life difficult for West .

Morpeth’s lead was further increased with two Josh Williams tries, showing both determination and fitness, both from predominantly forward pressure as Morpeth romped home to an impressive victory which was a lesson in taking their opportunities when presented.

Man of the match was Alex Tait.