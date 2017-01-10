KEVI crowned U15 county champions

KEVI High School in Morpeth are celebrating after recently being crowned Northumberland U15 rugby champions.

They lifted the title after beating the Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham 53-17 in the final.

Captain Alex Donaghy said: “The game opened with a tense few minutes as both teams tried to settle their nerves but it was KEVI to score first with Alex Donaghy putting Fergus Simpson through a gaping hole in the defence to open the scoring.

“Hexham immediately hit back scoring from the kick off. This was a wake up call for KEVI. The next 20 minutes was a gruelling, physical battle of defence with no side wanting to concede. However, Owen Priest managed to shrug off the challenge of three defenders and finished well in the corner for a nice try.

“At the break it was close with only a couple of points in it, but it was KEVI who came out all guns blazing. “After a perfectly weighted high looping kick off, their player knock on, a perfect time to strike. After a few phases Lewis Urwin managed to finish in the corner.

“KEVI managed to pull clear scoring many good tries from their expansive running rugby with both wingers enjoying good ball.

“There was a passage of play which resulted in a great counter attack. Three big tackles from Nathan Clemmitt, Ryan Charlton and Ewan Goodridge occurred, then quickly Ewan got up and forced the turnover and won KEVI a penalty. Scrum half Joe Nelles saw the overlap and fired the pass out to Alex who gave it to Fergus and then Lewis Urwin excellently executing a 2 on 1 and put Owen Priest away for a 20m dash to the line, using his pace and power to finish the try, Donaghy converting from the touchline.

“The tackle of the game went to Alfie Mather who took down one of the biggest players on the pitch in a brilliant 1 on 1 tackle, preventing a QEHS score. The final play was from a kick off and captain Donaghy raced 50m to score under the uprights. Ewan Goodridge took the conversion and coolly slotted it through the middle.

“A great team effort from the whole squad.”