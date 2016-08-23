Avery posts an impressive time in his first track 10,000m event

In his first ever track 10,000m, Carl Avery of Morpeth Harriers finished an excellent fourth, posting a finishing time of 30m39.73s at the BMC Trafford Grand Prix, held at Stretford, Manchester, on Saturday evening.

He was 48 seconds adrift of race winner Adam Hickey, of Southend, with Dacorum and Tring’s Jack Parslow and Leeds City’s Wondiye Fokre claiming second and third places in an event that also incorporated the Northern Athletics Championships.

At the time of going to press Fokre’s eligibility for regional championship status is awaiting full clarification and Avery, at the moment, can definitely be termed as a medal candidate. However, which colour is still to be confirmed.

Thankfully, the heavy rainstorm that had affected earlier events on the programme had abated during the running of the 10,000m, and Avery’s club colleague Thomas Straughan finished 16th in 32m11.21s.

In the earlier run Men’s 1500m C race, Morpeth’s Joe Armstrong posted new figures of 3m53.50s, winning with five seconds to spare over Kingston and Poly’s George Corcoran.

Another Morpeth Harriers’ winner on the night was Jonathan Taylor, who won the Men’s 3000m A race in 8m05.37s, giving him a two second margin over Norway’s Marius Vedvik, with Adam Hickey, who much later in the evening had his 10,000m triumph, finishing third in 8m10.53s.

Also performing well in the 3000m A race was Scott Beattie, of Morpeth Harriers, who finished 11th, posting new figures of 8m28.23s, which was another two seconds off his time posted in last month’s English Schools Championships.

Morpeth Harriers’ other athlete in action on the night was Jordan Scott, who finished seventh in the Men’s 1500m E race, posting a time of 4m11.97s.

• A much appreciated part of the continued sponsorship commitment between Linden Homes and Morpeth Harriers is in the club’s Athlete of the Month awards.

With the latest deal now into its third month, the July 2016 award has now been announced and presented.

Under 17 man Kieran Hedley won the judges’ votes against some strong candidates, particularly for him finishing an excellent sixth in the Intermediate Boys’ 1500m final at the English Schools Track and Field Championships at Gateshead, and his excellent new personal best of 1m57.3s that he achieved in the final BMC regional meeting at Chester Le Street, which saw him ranked 27th in the UK, and third regionally for his age group.

• Runners were met with excellent sunny conditions at the annual Durham City Summer Relays meeting, held at the University Sports Ground in Durham on the evening of Thursday, August 18.

A total of 68 complete teams contested the Senior Men’s and Senior Women’s event, and no less than 99 teams were in action in the accompanying mixed Masters’ event.

In the Senior Men’s event, Morpeth Harriers had a lone athlete in action in Sam Hancox, and it is such a shame that no one else from the club joined him on the night, as he finished a close fourth on the first of three legs, posting a time of 9m52s.

The club did have athletes in action in the Masters’ event, however, where their Over 35 squad finished second, losing out to Sunderland Harriers by 25 seconds.

They finished their three legs in 30m07s, courtesy of John Butters (9m52s), Fergus Bates (10m28s), and Chris Smith (9m47s).

Smith’s time proved to be the second fastest in the Masters’ event.

It was only beaten by Saltwell’s Eritrean import Abraham Tewelde (9m33s), who led on the first leg and is still classed as a Senior.

Morpeth Harriers had two other teams in action, and they finished in 13th and 31st places respectively, with total finishing times of 34m10s, and 36m57s.

Athletes in action for the club’s 13th placed team were Rob Hancox (11m23s), Paul Waterston (11m33s), and David Swinburne (11m14s).

In action for Morpeth in their 31st placed squad were Paul Bellingham (12m19s), Gavin Bayne (12m48s), and Paul Brown (11m50s).