Daniel lands second British Triathlon title

Daniel Dixon, from Ulgham, is a second-time British Triathlon champion.

The 14-year-old, who also won the title as a 12-year-old in 2014, won the Tristar 3 championship at Strathclyde in Scotland earlier this month.

In completes a remarkable 2016 for the youngster, who during the year has also won the Scottish National Triathlon Championships, as well as taking victories in Leeds, Edinburgh, Strathclyde (test event), Hetton and three Go Tris against the adults.

He was selected for the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships and London Mini Marathon (British Road Race Championships), as well as English Schools cross-country.

Daniel then took gold in the 1500m at the NE track championships and a silver in the 3000m.

He represented Morpeth Swimming Club at the North East Region (NER) long-course swimming championships, reaching two finals, 200m and 400m, finishing eighth in both.

He also gained a silver medal in the NER open water championships over 1500m.

And he competed in the national championships at Sheffield.

Daniel has won the Northumberland and Durham Junior Best All Rounder title 2016 with some outstanding cycling time trials and has a PB of 20.32 over 10 miles (29.2mph), as well as third place in the CXNE (cycle cross) league.

Daniel said: “I have trained hard all summer leading up to the British Championships.

“The race went really well and I loved the bike section – it was really technical and the hill was quite hard, a really good course.

“In the run section I wanted to just hold my lead, and I did that, so it went really well for me.”

Daniel also competed in the RTTC National GHS 10-mile cycling time trial at Alcester last Saturday, and won the 14-year-old title when finishing 22nd overall in 21.59, only 58 seconds down on the winner.

The GHS is for the best 12 to 16 year olds in the country, and some of the current top British cyclist have competed in these championships when they were juniors.