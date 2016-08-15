Harriers compete for counties select team at Hull

Six athletes from Morpeth Harriers were amongst those in action for a second placed North Eastern Counties Select, who took part in a Northern Inter Counties U15 and U17 Track and Field Championship at Hull’s Costello Stadium.

The warm and sunny conditions were certainly enjoyed by a hard-working regional squad who performed well as a team, with some exceptional individual efforts.

U17 distance specialist Kieran Hedley was certainly one of the best of those, winning the 1500m in a modest 4m15.30s, a little bit hampered by the stiff wind swirling around the Humberside arena.

Morpeth Harriers had another winner in Matthew Waterfield, who triumphed in the U17 Men’s 400m in 54.02s, which was a couple of seconds adrift of his best.

Liam Marsh of Morpeth Harriers finished second in the U17 Men’s 3000m, posting a time of 10m08.28s.

Throws specialist Andrew Knight finished a close third in the U15 Boys’ Shot Putt with his best effort of 13.45m, he only lost out for victory by a mere 41cm.

Knight also competed in the hammer, where he threw 23.08m for sixth place.

Morpeth’s David Thomas finished fifth in a competitive U17 Men’s Long Jump with a best of 5.64m.

He also finished seventh in the shot putt with 7.56m.

Bobbie Griffiths threw 24.88m for ninth place in the U17 Women’s Hammer.

Amassing a total of 483 points, the North East Counties lost out by 51 points for victory to Yorkshire, with Merseyside 90 points adrift in third place.