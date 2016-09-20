Harriers lose out to Tynedale in track relay

Morpeth Harriers lost out in retaining their hold on the North East Counties Track Relay Trophy by a mere seven points to Tynedale Harriers at the annual championship, held at Jarrow’s Monkton Stadium.

It would be fair to say that Morpeth and Tynedale were way ahead of the rest in terms of points, and it certainly took a herculean effort from the Hexham-based squad to thwart a third successive victory by their Northumbrian rivals.

There were some excellent performances from the Morpeth squad, however, and it clearly showed in the later stages when they clawed back a very healthy Tynedale lead.

Morpeth’s best relay results on the night came from their Senior Men’s 4 x 400m squad and their U17 Women’s and U15 Boys’ 4 x100m teams.

Although they officially finished second in the event, the Senior Men’s 4 x 400m squad, courtesy of Joe Dowd, Matthew Waterfield, Sean O’Hara and Joe Elder, only had a non-scoring guest squad ahead of them, which gave the Morpeth team victory in 3m38.5s.

The Morpeth U17 Women’s 4 x 100m squad won in 51.6s, courtesy of Katie Hilton, Jessica Young-Rogers, Hannah Brown and Naomi Arkle.

Another outright win for Morpeth came in the U15 Boys’ 4 x100m, courtesy of Owen Priest, Sam Yates, Matthew Heslop and Matthew Ash, whose combined efforts saw them claim a two second win from Blyth in 51.1s.

Morpeth’s U15 Boys also finished second in the 4 x 200m event in 1m48.9s.

The club’s U13 Boys 4 x 100m squad of Bobby Stone, Charlie Lane, Koffi Avornyo and Jack Livingstone finished second to Tynedale in 58.1s after also finishing second in the heats in 58.5s.

Morpeth Harriers’ Senior Men’s 4 x100m squad won in 47.1s, courtesy of Sean O’Hara. Kenny Harrison, David Storey and Han Paulsen.

The same squad also finished second in the 4 x 200m in 1m35.4s, only losing out to Blyth by a mere second.

Morpeth’s Under 17 Men’s 4 x 100m squad finished second to Blaydon Harriers in 48.2s, thanks to David Thomas, Joe Dowd, Matthew Waterfield and Jack Andrews. The same quartet also finished second to Elvet Striders in the 4 x 200m.

Lily Heaton, Holly Peck, Ellie Coxon and Megan Winter combined to bring Morpeth’s Under 15 Girls home in fourth place in the Under 15 Girls’ 4 x 200m in 2m01.0s.

The same quartet also finished fourth in the 4 x 100m in 56.7s.

In the Senior Women’s 4 x 400m event, Morpeth’s squad of Naomi Arkle, Ailsa Jones, Harriet Priest and Jessica Young-Rogers managed to finish second in 4m41.1s to Durham City.

Finally, Morpeth’s U13 Girls’ 4 x100m squad finished sixth in 63.5s, courtesy of Amy Lott, Alice Geohegan, Mia Bilton and Kiera Peck.

• Bobbie Griffiths, of Morpeth Harriers, was a true star performer at the first North East Counties Throws Festival, held at Jarrow’s Monkton Stadium.

She was a clear winner of the U17 Women’s Javelin, her favoured event, with a best throw of 36.32m, then also won the Hammer with a best throw of 29.80m.

Fellow Morpeth Harrier Lottie Hume was also a winner on the night, taking the Under 15 Girls’ Shot Putt with 9.10m.

In the U13 Boys’ Javelin, Morpeth’s Daniel Dowd finished third with a best throw of 29.31m, and clubmate Megan Winter finished seventh in the U15 Girls’ Javelin with a best throw of 16.86m.

• Richard Sill was Morpeth Harriers only finisher in Sunday’s annual Tynedale Ten Mile Road Race, held at Hexham Racecourse. Sill posted a time of 80m32s on the hilly course, and was first Over 60 Male finisher.

• Two Morpeth Harriers produced wins in respective Park Runs on Saturday. Ian Harding was first across the finish line at Druridge Bay in 15m48s, and Ross Floyd did likewise at Whitley Bay, in a time of 16m53s.