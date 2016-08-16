Hedley a little disappointed not to beat four-minute mark

Morpeth Harrier Kieran Hedley was disappointed he did not manage to dip under the four minute barrier in the 1500m C Race at the BMC Gold Standards Meeting in Stretford, Manchester.

Nevertheless he could take consolation from the fact that he did manage to edge much closer to his season’s target by clocking a new personal best time of 4m00.60s when finishing ninth, which in itself bettered his previous best by almost two seconds, which he had achieved at the beginning of June in the BMC Regional Meeting at Chester-le-Street.

Also running at Stretford was fellow Morpeth Harrier Scott Beattie, who finished second in the B race in 3m52.66s, which was a second outside his personal best.

Another Morpeth Harrier in action at the venue was Rory Leonard, who was taking part in the 1500m in the Trafford Grand Prix.

Leonard bettered his previous best time by around two seconds when posting 4m21.74s, his previous best had been at the same venue in June.