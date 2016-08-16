Medals for Morpeth Harriers in Northern championships

Morpeth Harriers had three medallists at the first day of competition, in the combined U13, U15, U17 Northern Athletics Track and Field Championships at the Middlesbrough Athletics Village on Saturday.

In the very first effort in his U15 Boys’ Shot Putt, Andrew Knight achieved a new personal best of 14.30m, which was a good metre better than his closest rival, Shaun Kerry, of Kingston upon Hull, which not only gave him a much treasured gold medal, but also a Northern title.

Knight’s progress under the guidance of his Morpeth coach Paul Reed has been quite remarkable, and this latest achievement is definitely the icing on a well-developed cake.

Since May, Knight has improved his performance from a mere 11.25m to this latest achievement, which Reed is more than pleased with, and promises that if he continues to improve to this degree during the forthcoming period, his charge will indeed be a force to be reckoned with.

The second Morpeth medal also came from the field events, where David Thomas secured a bronze in the U17 Men’s Triple Jump, with a best of 12.73m, which was only a mere 30cm adrift of silver, and 44cm off gold.

Holly Peck was Morpeth Harriers’ third medallist, finishing just under five seconds adrift of her Darlington rival India Pentland in the U15 Girls’ 1500m, with her finishing time of 4m55.02s, to take silver.

After posting a new personal best of 14.71s, Morpeth’s Koffi Jeje Avornyo finished sixth in the final of the U13 Boys’ 100m with a time of 14.82s. He also competed in the 200m, going out in the heats with a time of 31.08s.

Morpeth U15 sprinter Owen Priest finished seventh in the final of the 300m in 41.28s, after equalling his personal best of 40.01s in his heat. He also competed in the 200m, only to go out in the heats with 26.90s.

Competing in his very first Northern Championship, Morpeth’s Ethan Stephenson did well to finish seventh in a tough U15 Boys’ Long Jump, with a best of 5.55m, an effort which pleased his coach Steve Garrett.

Another Morpeth Harrier tackling an event for the first time was U15 Ross Charlton, who produced a best of 9.97m in the triple jump, to finish fifth.

In the U17 Women’s Discus and Shot Putt finals, Morpeth’s Charlotte Pickering-Pruvot produced bests of 28.92m and 12.00m to finish sixth and fifth respectively.

Morpeth’s Katie Hilton competed in the U17 Women’s Triple Jump and 100m events. She finished eighth in the triple jump with a best of 10.29m, and went out in her heat of the 100m, posting a time of 13.57s.

Morpeth’s Harriet Priest finished fifth in the final of the U17 Women’s 300m Hurdles in a time of 49.78s.

Another two championship medals were added to the club’s tally on the second day of competition.

In her much favoured javelin event, U17 athlete Bobbie Griffiths threw a new personal best of 40.24m to win a gold medal by a margin of just over two and a half metres over East Cheshire’s Paige Ditchfield.

Rory Leonard won a much prized bronze in the U17 Men’s 1500m, posting a time of 4m21.97s, which was agonisingly fractionally short of his personal best which he had posted at Stretford a few day’s previously.

David Thomas was unfortunate not to take his second medal of the weekend in the U17 Men’s Long Jump when he produced a best of 6.09m, which was 27cm adrift of bronze.

Morpeth U15 Ethan Stephenson enjoyed his second ever Northern Championship appearance, finishing fifth in the high jump with a clearance of 1.60m, which was 5cm adrift of a medal placing.