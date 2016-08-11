Morpeth athlete selected for national mlti-sport event

Morpeth’s Bobbie Griffiths has been selected to compete at the 2016 School Games – a national multi-sport event for the UK’s elite young athletes – taking place at Loughborough University from September 1 to 4.

The 15-year-old KEVI pupil will represent the north east in the javelin competition.

Griffiths, who trains at Morpeth Harriers, will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success.

Previous competitors include Olympic gold medallist and world-record breaking swimmer Adam Peaty, Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and GB sprinter Adam Gemili.

She said: “I’m really excited and happy to have been selected for the School Games 2016. I’m looking forward to competing up against other athletes from all over the UK.”

At the event, Griffiths will experience the excitement of competing at the highest level. She will live within the Athletes’ Village, attend spectacular opening and closing ceremonies and perform in front of a crowd of thousands.

A total of 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the event, seven of which include disability disciplines.

The four-day spectacular is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

There is a full education programme for the athletes running throughout the event which aims to give them an insight on life at the very highest level of sporting competition.

Loughborough University will host 11 of the sports at the 2016 School Games as well as providing an Olympic style athletes village, which will give competitors a real flavour of a major multi-sport event.

For the full list of sports visit www.2016schoolgames.com/

Tickets are currently on sale for all sport at the 2016 School Games. To book visit www.2016schoolgames.com/tickets

The 2016 School Games are supported by a range of partners including the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Sport England, the Youth Sport Trust, Department of Health, British Paralympic Association and Leicester-Shire and Rutland Sport.