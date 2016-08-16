Rhiannon comletes good weekend for Hedley siblings

Morpeth Harrier Rhiannon Hedley achieved a new personal best time of 4m57.8s, when winning the U13 Girls’ 1500m at the fifth and penultimate Start Fitness North Eastern Grand Prix Meeting, held at a rain-soaked Monkton Stadium in Jarrow.

Just 24 hours after elder brother Kieran had achieved a new best of 4m00.66s over the same distance at a BMC Gold Standards Meeting at Stretford, there was no doubt his achievement had spurred Rhiannon into adding further success to the family tally.

Hedley has now furthered her standing as the leading athlete in her age group regionally, and overnight has seen her rise from 19th to 20th nationally.

It was a good night all round for Morpeth Harriers, who had a total of 15 athletes in action on a night that was certainly well adrift of August in terms of conditions and temperature.

Although there were constant showers, thankfully there was no hint of wind.

All 15 from the club did manage to score points in the individual Grand Prix, and including Hedley, the club’s athletes managed to pull off no less than seven age group victories, two from the track, and five coming from some excellent field eventers.

Prominent was U17 throws specialist Charlotte Pickering-Pruvot, who won both the discus and shot putt with best efforts of 30.01m and 11.40m respectively.

There were also victories for Ruaridh Lang, Andrew Knight, and Adam Willoughby.

Lang won the U17 Men’s Discus with a best throw of 39.69m, Knight the U15 Boys’ Shot Putt with a best of 13.33m, and Willoughby equalled his best clearance of 1.35m, to win the U13 Boys’ High Jump.

In the Senior Men’s Shot Putt, Morpeth’s Craig Charlton was up against North East champion Craig Sturrock of Gateshead, who managed 14.44m. Charlton made a best of 13.09m to finish second.

On the track Morpeth secured their second win when Holly Peck won by a near margin of six seconds in the U15 Girls’ 1500m, posting a finishing time of 4m59.8s, which was a little adrift of her personal best.

Another Morpeth Harrier competing in this event was Lily Heaton, who finished fifth in 5m23.3s.

When finishing fourth in the A race of the graded 1500m, Morpeth Harrier Philip Winkler posted a new personal best of 4m11.00s.

In the B race, Morpeth U17 athletes Liam Marsh, Matthew Waterfield, and Connor Marshall finished second, fourth, and sixth respectively.

Marsh set a brand new personal best of 4m31.7s, taking all of six seconds off his previous figures. Waterfield equalled his personal best of 4m34.4s, and Marshall posted a finishing time of 4m35.0s.

In the graded C race, Morpeth’s Abby Sheldon finished eighth in 5m10.1s, and was second U20 woman.

Morpeth’s Adam Gibbs competed in the graded 200m events, finishing sixth in the C race in 24.7s, and was fourth U20 man.

In the E race, Matthew Waterfield finished third in 25.3s, and was third fastest U17 man.

Morpeth’s Jacob Clayton competed in the U13 Boys’ 100m and 200m events, finishing sixth and fifth respectively, posting times of 15.5s, and 31.1s.