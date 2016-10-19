Cambois rowers in Berwick LDS event

The third round of the Northern Rowing Long Distance Sculls season was held at Berwick on Saturday.

Competitors raced over a 5,000m course with 58 crews from a number of regional clubs taking to the water.

The results for the fastest male and female crews for the three main boat categories for seniors / juniors Quad (4x) Double (2x) and single sculls (1x) were as follows.

Male LDS fastest scullers i- Quad 4x- IM2 from Durham School (Bewick) took the senior event with a composite J18 crew from Chester-le-Street RC / Queen Elizabeth High School Hexham (Graham) winning the junior event,

The double 2x event was won by J17 Cambois RC (Bickerdike) with the brothers recording their second win of the LDS series in three weeks.

The single sculls 1x senior was won by Eli Cambois (McCarron) with Chester le Street J18 (Middletown) winning the junior event.

Female LDS fastest scullers – Quad 4x+ Nov from Durham School (Beveridge) took the senior event with Chester-le-Street WJ15 4x+ (Turner) winning the junior event completing a Durham School and Chester-le-Street double in the Quads.

The double 2x event was won by a MasD composite from Berwick/Durham ARC with the junior event won by 2x WJ15 Chester-le-Street (Warren).

The single sculls 1x senior was won by Eli 1x from Berwick RC (Drummond) with the junior race won by JW15 1x Chester-le-Street (Dowson).

Cambois RC also had winners in a number of Male single scull racing categories - Single Scull 1x category Master F (Freeman) – Master E (Hardy) – IM2 (Botha) – Novice (Orr) – Junior J15 (Fairlie) and the women’s IM2 2x (Hedley).

Saturday, October 22, will see the fourth round of the LDS on the River Tyne.

Around 100 crews will be racing in the morning (10.30 am) with a SBH event in the afternoon (2.30pm). Both races will be over a 4,500m course, from Blaydon Bridge to Newburn Bridge.