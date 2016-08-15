Cobras hit for six in Tyneside amateur League opener

Stobswood Welfare got their season off to a flying start with a 6-0 triumph at Killingworth YPC Cobras to end the opening day of the campaign on top of the table.

Jacob Baker celebrated a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Jack Henderson, Rob Baker and Jack Ashcroft.

League newcomers Morpeth Town Seniors also made a good start with a 5-1 triumph over Newcastle Medicals. Jack Freeman scored twice, with Michael Calder, Arron Simms and Jonny Spires also on target for Town. Liam Walton netted Medicals’ consolation.

Another newcomer in Cramlington Town Reserves started their campaign in thrilling fashion as they triumphed by the odd goal in seven at Heaton Stannington B. Michael Freathy celebrated a treble for Cramlington, with Martin Humble also on target. Jamie Anderson, Nik Watson and David Jones netted in reply for the Stan.

One of the surprise results of the day saw last season’s runner-up North Shields Athletic Reserves go down 5-2 at Newbiggin Hall. Tony Dobie scored a hat-trick for the Hall and Connior Wilson celebrated a pair of strikes. Matthew Thompson and Leeroy Odd struck for Shields.

Ponteland United Reserves picked up an impressive 4-1 win at Monkseaton A. Liam Whyte scored for Monkseaton, but Pont were too strong and won with goals from Simon Reay, Daniel Brown, Daniel Mupungu and Andrew Davidson.

West Jesmond beat Wardley 4-1, with goals from Kester Young (2), Marc Cowley and Gary Wilkinson, Carl Clarke netting the reply for Wardley.

Forest Hall YPC won 2-1 at Jesmond, playing their first match in the league, with Lewis Walker and Alan Kelly on the scoresheet for Hall.