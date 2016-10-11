Young Bulls awarded ‘Team of the Year’ award at Lords

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: James Anderson and Phil Northey, NatWest Managing Director present Blagdon Park Young Bulls with the Natwest u19 Club T20 Club of the Year Award during the 2016 NatWest OSCAs at Lords on October 4, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Blagdon Park Young Bulls, from Northumberland, received a special award in recognition of their commitment to cricket as part of the NatWest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards (OSCAs).

The annual awards ceremony was held at Lord’s Cricket Ground with England’s all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson in attendance, and compered by BBC Test Match Special commentator Jonathan Agnew.

Blagdon Park Young Bulls were awarded the NatWest OSCA for U19 T20 Club of the Year, beating off some serious competition from other counties.

Young Bulls representatives are pictured above at the presentation.

