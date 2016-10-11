Young Bulls awarded ‘Team of the Year’ award at Lords

Blagdon Park Young Bulls, from Northumberland, received a special award in recognition of their commitment to cricket as part of the NatWest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards (OSCAs).

The annual awards ceremony was held at Lord’s Cricket Ground with England’s all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson in attendance, and compered by BBC Test Match Special commentator Jonathan Agnew.

Blagdon Park Young Bulls were awarded the NatWest OSCA for U19 T20 Club of the Year, beating off some serious competition from other counties.

Young Bulls representatives are pictured above at the presentation.