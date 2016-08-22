Hall maintain maximum start to Tynerside Amateur League season

Newbiggin Hall maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with two victories in the week.

They took all three points from a tough encounter at Cramlington Town Reserves by a 3-1 scoreline, with Tony Dobie, Jonathan Anderson and Nathan Lowdon on target – Steven Patterson the scorer for Town.

They then travelled to Wardley and prevailed 7-3. Lowdon and Liam Walton both celebrated hat-tricks, with Dobie again on target. Michael Mains bagged a brace for Wardley with Jack Burns also scoring.

Wardley had picked up three points earlier in the week at Jesmond. Carl Clarke bagged a brace with Chris Lowther and Anthony Kew also on target as they won 4-1.

Forest Hall YPC celebrated two home wins in the week. Goals from Lewis Walker and Aaron Wright saw them past West Jesmond 2-0, while a brace from Paul Ridley and further strikes from Michael Sutcliffe, Adam Bambrough and Mark Potts earned them a 5-1 win over Newcastle Medicals, whose scorer was Joe O’Donnell.

Stobswood Welfare, however, continue to lead the pack. Steve Gibbard netted the only goal of a tight derby against Morpeth Town Seniors, with Welfare then going nap at Monkseaton FC A. Gibbard scored another pair, with Jake Baker, Kevin Bell and David King completing their tally.

Ponteland United Reserves sit just behind the leading trio and remain unbeaten. Darren Parkes cancelled out a Michael Grieves goal as they drew 1-1 with Morpeth Town Seniors, but earlier in the week Pont had seen off Newbiggin Hall Vettic by an improbable 22-0 scoreline, with 11 different goalscorers.

Heaton Stannington B picked up two wins in the week to move into fifth in the table. Their first success was 6-1 at the expense of Killingworth YPC Cobras, and included a 30-yard free kick from secretary David Jones. Nik Watson scored twice, and other goals were added by Connor Quinn, Martin Edmond and Jamie Anderson. Nathan Jeffery scored for Killingworth.

The Stan then travelled to North Shields Athletic Reserves and claimed an impressive 4-1 verdict. Jones netted again, as did Watson, with their other goals scored by Aladin Aada and the magnificently named Garrick Murphy-Collins. Daniel Haggerston scored the sole Shields reply.

Athletic had been held 0-0 by Monkseaton FC A earlier in the week, whilst Newcastle Medicals shared the points with Gosforth Bohemian Reserves – Richard Peppiatt’s goal for Medics being cancelled out by Nick Chance.

Sadly, Bohs’ clash with Jesmond on Saturday had to be abandoned due to a serious leg injury.