Grant award sees Coquet Shorebase Trust purchase six paddleboards

The Coquet Shorebase Trust has received a grant from The Banks Community Fund which has enabled them to purchase six stand-up paddleboards.

The new equipment is for the trust’s building at Druridge Bay Country Park and will be available for hire on the lake, adding a new dimension to the hire fleet, which is mainly sit-on-top kayaks and open canoes.

There are four one-person boards, ideal for beginners, and two 17 foot long XL Rides. These need at least four people and can take up to eight adults.

But it is not just about paddling the boards, they are great fun for groups of friends, but be prepared to get wet. Wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided.

To try out the new equipment, contact the Coquet Shorebase on (01665) 710367, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm, or email info@coquetshorebase.org.uk

The trust also hire out sailing dinghies and windsurfers, but only to those with previous experience. For are a beginner, the trust can arrange tuition.

More information at www.coquetshorebase.org.uk