Bonus point, but Morpeth lose on road at Guisborough

Guisborough 18-15 Morpeth

A year ago on the same corresponding Saturday, Morpeth travelled to Guisborough after winning their first league game, and narrowly lost.

This match was a mirror image of that game a year ago.Morpeth dominated early on,failed to take their chances and ultimately lost against a hardworking and more effective outfit.

That match,some 12 months earlier,was repeated in identical circumstances with Guisborough deserving their victory.

Guisborough took the lead with about their first forage into the Morpeth 22 metre area with an easy penalty.Yet for the remainder of the half Morpeth dominated both in terms of possession and territory.

They equalised with a Moon penalty after 10 minutes after Elliott made good ground from a quickly taken tap penalty.

They took the lead when right wing Ward, who was a continuous threat ,scored wide out after a Hornby break. No matter how hard they tried Morpeth could not convert this pressure,basically because throughout the team,both individually and collectively, made too many errors against committed opponents.

Sadly the second half had an air of inevitability about it when Guisborough scored early on,basically from a set play when poor tackling allowed the home side breach Morpeth’s defence.An excellent conversion gave the home side a 10-8 lead.

This quickly became 15-8 with a further unconverted try.

Another penalty gave Guisborough what was to become an unassailable lead with a penalty,making the score 18-8.

To their credit some good forward Morpeth pressure saw flanker Josh Williams crash over from close range to bring the scores close enough to secure an away bonus point,with Moon adding the conversion.

For Morpeth it has to be quicker of both deed and thought. The fact that Guisborough can win four or five line-outs by throwing flat to the front:the fact that the side collectively can allow a not so quickly taken drop out to clear all the defending players causing Morpeth to try and play from their own line, is testimony to this.

Next week there is a mouth-watering prospect of a home game against Bradford and Bingley.