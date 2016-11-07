Dominant scrum pushes Morpeth to victory over Dinnington

Fresh from their gutsy and worthy display against local rivals Alnwick, Morpeth returned to a blustery Mitford Road to take on South Yorkshire outfit in Dinnington as the league programme continued.

The home side appeared to have first use of the elements as they attacked away from the clubhouse.

They took en early lead on five minutes when from an attacking scrum,fly-half Hornby calmly slotted a straightforward penalty.

Strong running Dinnington dominated possession with both backs and forwards combining, however, it was from attacking lineouts that they posed the greatest threat.

Yet as the half continued it became almost a battle between the Dinnington lineout against the home side’s dominant scrum.

On 25 minutes Hornby, both steady and yet creative throughout, slotted another three points from a penalty arising from yet another dominant scrum.

The first try arrived when Turner popped up in attack and provided the position for ultimately Hornby to check, dummy,and scamper over to make it 11-0.

Almost inevitably from the last play of the half Dinnington, from an attacking lineout, drove over for a converted try to make the interval score 11-7 in favour of Morpeth.

The second half belonged to the home side, with Liam Carmichael making a significant contribution both in the loose and tight.

Indeed the home defence has improved immeasurably since early September, which may well be attributed to the increased fitness levels.

After concerted pressure Campbell crashed over, Hornby juggled with the crossbar as he added an excellent conversion, then added a further penalty to take the lead to 21-7 after 70 minutes.

The final score was the best of the game.

Ward, unusually quiet, featured twice as he beat numerous would-be defenders then linked again to the ebullient Elliott, who was on hand to race away and score in a move of some 60 yards.

A solid Morpeth performance based on a more than solid scrum and sound game management at half back.