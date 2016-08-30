Hill bags a hat-trick of tries for Morpeth

Morpeth 29-7 Novos

Morpeth rugby ran out eventually as comfortable winners in this county cup tie under the floodlights at Mitford Road.

This was in effect Morpeth’s first real competitive outing before starting the league programme against Driffield at Mitford Road on Saturday, September 3 -3pm kick off.

It was damp drizzly evening which saw plenty of handling errors, and it was Morpeth who dominated in terms of territory and possession in the first half. This domination was not turned into points as Novos defended stoutly and at the end of 40 minutes Morpeth had a solitary Ball penalty as scant reward.

The second half was a different story ,immediately after the interval Morpeth were able to put together some continuity in their play saw centre Lynn crash over,with Ball adding an excellent conversion.

Then skipper Hill lightened up the gloom with a hatrick of tries after some important contributions assisting him from Moody and Stephenson.Ball converting one these efforts.Another bullocking Lynn break saw him score with Ball converting that took the home side to a 29-0 lead.

To their credit Novos never gave up and scored a cracking try in the closing minutes to make the score 29-7.