Morpeth maintain their unbeaten home record

Morpeth 43-0 Wheatley Hills

Morpeth completed a comfortable win against basement club Wheatley Hills as they continued with their 100% home record so far this season.

The reality being this was not their best performance, on a day where conditions were excellent.Nevertheless, it was a bonus point win and a good points return against a spirited South Yorkshire outfit.

Morpeth showed some significant changes from the side that went down against Percy Park,particularly in the back line with right wing Ward who completed a hatrick of well worked tries.

Minutes after the kick off number 8 Dawson took advantage of poor defending near the breakdown and crashed over near the posts for Brown to convert.

At this point Wheatley Hills then had probably their best period of the game with long periods of possession culminating with a missed penalty before the home side increased their lead when good interpassing between Carmichael who initially caught a ball from a lineout overthrow and Simon Michie ,who was prominent throughout ,saw Michael Craigs crash over :12-0.

Then ,a sniping Elliott run put Ward in for the first of his tries ,just beating a very smart and sprightly touch judge in former club captain for many years John Leithead. Brown converted to make the half time score 19-0.

The home side started the second half slowly kicking towards the changing rooms,before Ward scored a totally individual try from nothing.Picking up the ball around halfway he beat 4 players before touching down with a culmination of pace and sidesteps.Brown, whose contribution caused the opposition problems every time he received the ball, added the conversion.

Morpeth then added further scores Elliott was on the receiving end of an excellent Hornby break,then when centre Thornton kicked through it was Hornby on hand to touchdown.

Wheatley never stopped trying but were basically unable to stop the scoring which ended when Elliott’s clever vision saw a neatly executed chip allowed Ward to gather and score; 43-0f

A good win made even better by a Mooney cameo as the game moved into the last quarter. Whilst Morpeth are sitting comfortably in the league there are some difficult encoun ahead starting with a trip to Penrith this coming Saturday.