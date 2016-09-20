Morpeth rugby bounce back with a convincing home victory

Morpeth 30-24 Bradford & Bingley

Morpeth produced an excellent display to record an ever important bonus point win against a strong Bradford and Bingley outfit.

It was a display that completely blew away last week’s lacklustre performance, with the home side producing the highly competitive edge which is a necessity in a league, where on the day, most sides are capable of beating each other.

It was a glorious day at Mitford Road, ripe for an open, free-flowing contest. We may not have seen the best from either side, but they provided an intriguing, closely-fought contest, with Morpeth just about deserving the spoils at the end of the day, albeit the game could have gone either way.

In winning, Morpeth scored some really good tries.

The home side got off to the worst possible start, Carmichael penalised from the kick off after receiving the ball, but not the necessary support and the converted penalty giving Bradford a three point lead.

Morpeth then came back into the game as Brown converted a penalty of their own from 30 metres (3-3).

Although the home side contested the breakdown, their first up tackling was poor, and against a side of strong runners it was only a matter of time before BB increased their lead with a try, which after discussion involving both touch judges and the referee, was adjudged to have been converted.

Morpeth came back and scored two really good tries, firstly from a midfield scrum. Brown and Ward were released down the blindside, the winger made good ground, before passing inside to Tim Michie, who crashed over from two yards, Brown converting well.

Soon after, further pressure saw Hornby doing what he does best when in heavy midfield traffic, a clever break and good work from Brown saw Campbell following Michie’s example with another close-range score.

Morpeth were in excellent form at this stage and on 30 minutes, again exploiting the short side, with both Elliott and Michie releasing early ball, Tait produced a well timed pass to Ward, who again proved his try scoring worth by sprinting some 40m to touch down.

Brown then completed the first half scoring with a good penalty to make it 25-10 to Morpeth.

The excellent tries kept coming when Tait, again proving to be an important component at the back line, made an excellent break to put Ward over yet again, taking the score to 30-10.

The game then started to slow, which suited the home side as BB sought to rank up the pressure, which they duly did.

An excellent solo try and conversion made the score 30-17. Then Brown hit the post with a penalty that could have taken Morpeth out of reach, before BB scored a try from an attacking scrum to set up a nail-biting finale, which saw Morpeth just holding on.

Last week it was difficult to make a case to mention individuals, this was another matter, with everyone contributing to an excellent win.