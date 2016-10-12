Pace and skill too much for Morpeth

Penrith 48-0 Morpeth

Morpeth made the relatively short trip across to Cumbria to renew acquaintances with old rivals Penrith, and were well beaten against a strong outfit, who played with pace and no little skill.

The game itself kicked off some hour and a quarter late, as the referee, rather surprisingly, had failed to take into account the Scotch Corner traffic problems.

That said, when the game did get underway, he contributed greatly to a free flowing encounte, where the organised Penrith side took full advantage of a superb autumn afternoon to treat the crowd to an excellent display.

Whilst it could be argued that Morpeth were missing a couple of key players there are times, when from a Morpeth perspective, you have to sit back and take into account another side’s superiority.

Tries came at regular intervals with both backs and forwards combining .

Morpeth were particularly vulnerable when the ball went wide, with Penrith looking to move the ball and create both space and pace at all times.

It was only at scrum time that Morpeth looked to have the edge, and there is no doubt they wished for a windy, wet and muddy conditions to slow the home side down.

However, Morpeth showed true spirit and generally defended well in the face of some sustained pressure from the home side.