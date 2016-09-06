Two tries as Morpeth take league points off Driffield

Morpeth 17-5 Driffield

After all the usual preseason hype Morpeth got down to their core business ,beginning their league campaign with an encounter against East Yorkshire outfit Driffield ,who are consistent performers at this level.

On a gloomy afternoon,the pitch at Mitford Road was absolutely perfect,further testimony of the work ,time ,effort and supreme dedication of groundsman John Dungait.

Morpeth gave right wing Ward his first team debut,however,apart from an early salvo from Morpeth resulting in an attacking scrum it was Driffield who completely dominated the first half hour.It was only some excellent and desperate defending by the home side that prevented a Driffield score.Strangely and repeatedly the Yorkshiremen spurned penalty opportunities ,opting to go for an attacking line outs which ultimately came to nothing.

After surviving a torrid period Morpeth took the lead with a try on 35 minutes where from a scrum,where they always had the edge,Elliott exploiting the blindside,saw Ward,chipping ahead and showing pace managed to touch down,for Phillips to convert. Half time 7-0.

The second half saw Morpeth control possession and create pressure.Following some good play involving backs and forwards,Hornby cleverly reviewed his options ,and dropped a goal to increase the lead to 10-0.

Then further pressure ,saw Hornby producing the final pass to outflank the Driffield defence,and left wing Moon still with work to do scampered over in the corner, and then added the extras with an excellent conversion.

Driffield refused to lie down and came back with an unconverted try to make the final score 17-5.