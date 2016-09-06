Magic of the FA Cup lives on after ‘underdogs’ win

Morpeth Town 4-2 Colwyn Bay

The magic of the FA Cup was certainly present at Craik Park on Saturday as Morpeth Town beat Colwyn Bay 4-2 to reach the Second Qualifying Round for the first time in 17 years.

Michael Chilton headed home Ben Sayer’s corner just before the break and Robinson got his first of the match through a header that went in off the post.

The Seagulls pulled one back just after the hour mark when Adam Whitlock capitalised on a mistake, but Chris Reid scored seven minutes later to restore the two-goal advantage.

Paul Robinson tapped home from close range just four minutes later and Gary Burnett’s late strike turned out to be a mere consolation.

The Highwaymen now have another big week ahead of them with Chester-Le- Street and Shildon coming to town in the space of four days.

The last time Morpeth were branded the underdogs, we all know how the match went, and they had that tag on them once more against Colwyn Bay.

But after the Seagulls went close on seven minutes through Tom Schofield, Morpeth were on top from then on in all the way through to half-time.

Luke Carr forced the ‘keeper into making a fine low save on 15 minutes, and he went close once more before Keith Graydon stung the hands of Colwyn debutant Scott Williams. The difference in divisions was certainly not visible and after Robinson curled over on the half-hour mark, the hosts took a deserving lead in the game.

Sayer whipped in a brilliant corner into the near post, and it was a delivery that was begging to be headed home and Chilton did exactly that from two-yards out.

Morpeth’s superiority in the game paid dividend and they continued after the break as they managed to double their lead just three minutes after the restart. Carr swung a brilliant ball into the box, which Robinson attacked and headed into the net via a deflection off the post.

That goal brought the visitors to life and they pulled a goal back on 61 minutes when substitute Whitlock found the net moments after coming onto the field.

But the Seagulls weren’t back in the game for too long as the Highwaymen restored their two-goal lead in the game through another set-piece.

Graydon took the free-kick this time, and Reid diverted the ball past the stretched ‘keeper from close range after losing his marker.

A fourth goal soon followed for the hosts, Sayer headed on Graydon’s delightful through ball and Robinson made no mistake as he tapped home into an empty net.

Morpeth thought they had another goal four minutes later when Chilton slid the ball under the ‘keeper, but the linesman had his flag up. Colwyn Bay did pull back a late consolation when substitute Burnett found the net, but the full-time whistle went soon after.

Morpeth: Dryden, Forster, Mullen, Sayer (Fondato, 87 min), Swailes, Reid, Fry, Graydon, Carr, Chilton (Anderson, 79 min), Robinson (Taylor, 72 min)