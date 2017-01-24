Beattie claims a creditable third place in his European outing

Fresh from his excellent win at the Northumberland Schools Cross Country Championships, Morpeth Harrier Scott Beattie was quickly on his travels again at the weekend.

On Sunday he headed for Elgoibar in Spain, to compete in the annual high profile European Athletics Permit Cross Country Meeting.

He finished a good third in the Junior Men’s event, behind Catalonia’s Abdessamad Oukhelfen, and fellow Brit Sam Stevens of Leicester Coritanian.

In a fast run race, Beattie was only caught in the later stages after establishing an early lead, however he summoned up enough to hold off a last-ditch final challenge from another fellow Brit Tom Mortimer of Stroud, to hold on to a vital third place.

Oukhelfen’s winning time was 20m18s, Stevens clocked 20m26s, Beattie’s time was 20m40s, only beating Mortimer by a mere second.

38 Runners in total completed the course.

Providing Beattie recovers from this outing, he will most certainly line up in his club’s Under 20 Men’s squad in this weekend’s Northern Athletics Cross Country Championships in Knowsley Safari Park on Merseyside, where he is one of the favourites to claim an individual medal.

* Under 17 Woman athlete Jessica Young-Rogers was certainly in outstanding form at the third in the series of Gateshead Indoor Standards Meetings, held on Thursday.

She was one of 12 of Morpeth Harriers’ burgeoning young talents in action on an excellent night for the club, however Young-Rogers performances were above all, certainly eye catching to say the least.

In her first outing over 60m Hurdles, she was clearly a winner in her age group, as she clocked an excellent 9.82s, which will see her figure just inside the top fifty UK wide, so far, this year for the event, and amongst the top performers regionally.

She was however, even more outstanding in the flat 60m, clearly the fastest in her age group, clocking a new best of 8.13s in the first round, and 8.14 in the second round, which will see her ranked about 45th UK wide, and second regionally.

Another outstanding Morpeth performer over 60m Hurdles was Under 15 athlete Amy Lott, who produced a new personal best of 10.18s in only her second outing since entering her new age group. This performance will see her ranked 55th UK wide, and certainly in the top half dozen regionally.

Amy also competed in the flat 60m, producing a new personal best of 8.80s, which saw her finish ninth in her age group.

Another outstanding young Morpeth performer was Ellie Longstaff, who was first in the Under 13 Girls 60m, clocking a new personal best of 8.69s

Olivia Gent of Morpeth Harriers was seventh fastest in the Under 13 Girls 60m with 10.80s.

Competing for the first-time over 60m Indoors, Morpeth’s Rosie Winter was seventh fastest Under 15 Girl, posting a time of 8.77s.

Another Morpeth Under 15 Girl in action in the 60m was Olivia Hawkes, who was 14th fastest, posting a time of 8.95s.

Katie Hilton of Morpeth proved to be third to her club colleague Young-Rogers, with her clocking of 8.61s in the first round of the Under 17 Women’s 60m, however she came back in the later run second round, which saw her clock a faster 8.59s for second fastest placing.

In the first round of the Under 20 Women’s 60m, Morpeth’s Naomi Arkle proved to be second fastest in her age group, with a new personal best of 8.56s, however she was fastest in the second round with her clocking of 8.59s.

Megan Winter, older sister of Rosie, was fourth fastest in the first round of the Under 17 Women’s 60m with 8.73s.

Morpeth’s other track performer on the night was David Thomas, whose 7.96s was a new personal best for 60m, which saw him finish seventh in the Under 20 Men’s section.

In addition to those competing on the track, the club had four in action in the Field Events.

They included three age group winners and a second.

David Thomas won the Under 20 Men’s Triple Jump, producing a best of 12.05m.

In the Under 20 Women’s Triple Jump, Naomi Arkle finished second with her best effort of 8.73m.

Kofi Avornyo and Ethan Stephenson were both respective winners of the Under 13 and Under 15 Boys High Jump competitions, with clearances of 1.30m and 1.65m, which although were a little short of their best, still showed that they are reasonably showing good form, and there are better things to come.