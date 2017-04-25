Beattie races to his maiden senior race win at Wallsend

Scott Beattie of Morpeth Harriers proved to be more than a match for his older rivals, when winning what was his maiden Senior Road Race, in the annual Terry O’Gara Memorial 5k event, at Wallsend.

Beattie was always at the helm of things alongside Tyne Bridge Harrier James Dunce, that was until the pair reached the 3k mark.

From there, the Under 20 athlete drew clear, to eventually cross the finish line, posting an excellent 14m59s, which gave Beattie an eight second cushion over Dunce, who remained in second place, ahead of third placed Ross Floyd of Morpeth Harriers (15m34s).

Other Morpeth Harriers finishers in the event were Robert Morris, making his club debut, who posted a time of 17m36s, when finishing 22nd, Rob Hancox, who was first Over 50 Man in 23rd place in 17m38s, Tom Inness (25th) 17m44s, and Dean Lonsdale (73rd) 19m47s.

* Ian Harding was the leading Morpeth Harriers finisher in Sunday’s Virgin Money London Marathon.

Harding ran sensibly throughout, to finish 71st in 2hrs31m01s, which was agonisingly thirteen seconds adrift of his personal best for the distance.

Three places behind Harding was his Morpeth Harriers club colleague Ady Whitwam, who posted a time of 2hrs31m16s.

Other Morpeth Harriers performances in the event came from Andrew Lawrence (556th) 2hrs45m08s, who subject to ratification, broke the World Record as the Fastest Vegetable, dressed as a Carrot, Lorna MacDonald (1,823rd) (56th Lady) 2hrs59min24secs, and Catriona MacDonald (3,171st) (195th Lady) 3hrs11min01secs.

Six athletes from Morpeth Harriers were in action for the North East in the respective Mini Marathons, run in the British Road Racing Championships in conjunction with the main event.

They ran over approximately 5k, and finishing on the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

Pick of the Morpeth performers was Under 15 Boy Daniel Dixon, who finished an individual 16th in 15m26s, and led the area squad home to fifth team place.

Rory Leonard and Taylor Glover of Morpeth Harriers were second and third counters for the North East Under 17 Men’s squad, who finished as eighth team.

Leonard finished 24th in 14m53s, fifteen seconds adrift of the area’s leading finisher Josh Cowperthwaite of Middlesbrough AC, who finished 11th.

Glover finished 37th in 15m13s.

Holly Peck of Morpeth Harriers led the region’s Under 15 Girls home to twelfth team place.

She finished 30th in 18m00s.

Ben Walker and Dylan Davies of Morpeth competed in the Under 13 Boys event, finishing as fifth and sixth respectively for the region in 182nd and 186th places, posting finishing times of 17m30s, and 17m42s.

* On the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrating her 91st Birthday, Morpeth Harrier Thomas Straughan was certainly sharing those celebrations himself, by achieving his third ever individual road race victory on her Highland Estate, at Crathie on Deeside.

Saturday’s annual Stenna Drilling Balmoral Tartan 10k, which had a total finishing field of 1,720 runners, provided an excellent platform for the very much in form Straughan to win in 32m45s, giving him a 39 second cushion over Aberdeen’s Will Mackay, the local favourite, and Corstorphine’s Keith Hood, who finished third in 34m04s.

Straughan last tasted individual victory in the Watergate 5k in August 2015, with his first ever individual victory being secured in the Tyndale 10k in 2014.