Burgham Trials hit by ground conditions

The first Burgham International Horse Trials of 2017 were unfortunately abandoned at the weekend due to ground conditions.

The decision was taken as orgabnisers felt conditions were not good enough for competitors to run their horses.

Martyn Johnson, the event director at Burgham said: ‘It is with deep regret that we have had to abandon the event.

“We have given it every chance but as a team, including the officials, we do not feel the ground is in good enough condition for competitors to run their horses.

“I would like to thank the whole team, and the competitors, for their efforts and understanding with the difficult circumstances.”

The event had attracted a number of top eventers from Great Britain and around the world.

A statement issued by organisers said: “The Burgham team have put every ounce of effort into keeping the event running,at great emotional and physical cost.

“However, in spite of our hopes that the weather, would be enough to improve the ground enough to run the cross country safely, it is with huge regret the organising committee, supported by the FEI and British Eventing officials, have decided there is no option but to abandon all remaining competition. All start fees will be refunded.”

International event rider Oliver Townend said: “Every effort was made by the organisers to do all possible to make this work for us. We couldn’t be more grateful and feel desperately sad for the team.”

The next Burgham Trials will be held July 27-30, when organisers will be hoping for more favourable conditions.