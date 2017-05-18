Cheap ticket offer for Burgham Horse Trials

For a limited period, tickets for the Owen Pugh Burgham International Horse Trials are on sale for just £1 for each of the four days of the event (July 27-30).

Martyn Johnson, Burgham’s event director, said: “We really want to encourage as many people as possible to come and experience what Burgham International Horse Trials has to offer.

“We are passionate about our event and want to offer a really special, one-off deal that should appeal to people who might not have been to a horse trials before, and families for whom days out can quickly get expensive.”

Northumberland’s only international horse trials will feature top-class equestrian sport, with many of the world’s best and most famous riders competing at Burgham.

But Burgham is so much more than a horse trials – it’s a great day family day out in a stunning setting. There will be a wide range of trade stands, local food stalls and rural crafts, as well as excellent children’s entertainment. And bring your dog for the fun dog show!

As well as the international eventing classes at CIC3*, CIC2* and, for the first time, CIC1*, there are national classes from BE90 upwards, offering grass-roots riders the opportunity to compete against their equestrian heroes in the setting of a top international event.

There are British Showjumping classes, and Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifiers as well.

This deal won’t last long, so visit www.burghamhorsetrials.co.uk to book tickets online now and for more information about the event.

Action from last year’s Burgham Horse Trials. Picture by Action Replay Photography