Coast Run places go in record four hours

Organisers of the 2017 Northumberland Coastal Run have been overwhelmed by the support for the event, which was fully subscribed in record time.

All 1,200 places that were available this year were snapped up in just over four hours after entries opened on Saturday.

The run is organised by local club Alnwick Harriers and this year will be held on Sunday, July 23.

Competitors race along a 14-mile stretch of the Northumberland coast between Beadnell and Alnmouth, and a statement on the club’s official website revealed at the weekend that entries are now closed.

For those who were successful the entry list can be found by logging on to www.resultsbase.net/event/3755/participants.

Nearer the time if you need to transfer your place to another runner all the instructions are also available on the site.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Run has been shortlisted for the prestigious title of Race of the Year.

It is one of 12 to be shortlisted for the award and votes can be registered until April 13 by logging on to therunningawards.com/#vote

Sarah Cross, secretary of Alnwick Harriers, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the awards.

“We would like to thank everyone who has voted so far, but it is now time for stage two of the voting process and if you could encourage family, friends and colleagues to do the same that would be brilliant.”