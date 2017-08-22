Defeats for Morpeth and Ponteland

Morpeth Cricket 1sts went down to a heavy nine wicket defeat at the hands of Bates Cottages in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League on Saturday.

Morpeth batted first and were all out for 89 with David Rutherford, the top scorer, run out on 26 and James Sander on 22.

Paul Merryweather took 4-30 for Bates, who in reply coasted to 90-1 in 28 overs with Gavin Turnbull on 39 and Ross Atkinson on 32.

Ponteland went down by six wickets when they faced Percy Main 1sts at home.

Ponteland batted first and with opener Iftikhar Fazal top-scoring on 41 and Hassan Raza on 36, they managed to put on 143 all out in under 39 overs.

Percy Main went on to make 144-4 in their innings with opener James Stanistreet doing most of the damage with 75, which included nine boundaries.David Anderson weighed in with 37.