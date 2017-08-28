Double defeat for Morpeth as Birkett hits 131 runs for Tillside

There was a double defeat for Morpeth 1sts and 2nds in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior Cricket League on Saturday.

Morpeth 1sts went down by 102 runs to Tillside 1sts at home, whilst the 2nds suffered a big ten wicket defeat to Tillside 2nds at Etal.

Tillside 1sts victory was their first since early July and came thanks in the main to a match-winning knock of 131 from Jake Birkett and 34 from Duncan Sim.

Birkett’s big score helped the team post a target of 231-7, despite the visitors struggling at 9-2 in the early stages.

In reply Morpeth were all out for 129 with Cameron McGregor taking 4-29 and Sean Wales 3-35.

Tillside 2nds beat Morpeth 2nds by ten wickets at Etal.

The home team bowled the visitors out for only 82 with Mark Dawson taking 5-14 and Davy Robertson 4-16.

Keith Bickerton and Robertson opened the Tillside innings and they both carried their bats for the 17 overs with 36 and 39 not out respectively for a comfortable victory.

Also in the Senior League, Ponteland 1sts went down by four wickets away to Swalwell 1sts.

Ponteland lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for only 92, with the bulk of their runs coming from Jonathan Appleby (39) and David Waters (38).

Lee Innes took 6-19 for Swalwell, who in their innings saw Chris Hawson top score with 34 as they made 95-6, with Waters taking three of the wickets.

Ponteland 2nds won by 18 runs in the corresponding fixture against Swalwell 2nds.

Opener John Lumb hit 56, and John Gardner added 65 as Ponteland posted 200-8 in their 40 overs.Roy Gray hit 54 for the visitors and Sam Heron added a late 32 not out, but they came up short at 182-8 when the balls ran out.

In the Northumberland League, Blagdon Park 1sts beat Corbridge 1sts by six wickets at home.

Corbridge were 207 all out with Marcus Sewell on 61 and Andrew Dover on 43.

Matthew Senior took 5-44 for Blagdon, who in reply saw opener Mark Foster hit an unbeaten century (103) as they made 211-4.

Stobswood 1sts lost out narrowly by only eight runs at home to Whickham.

The visitors posted 128 all out (Matthew Rodger 42 not out), with Ian Watson claiming 5-31.

Michael Marshall top scored with 42 for Stobswood in reply, but they fell short at 120 all out with five wickets each for Rodger and Scott Robinson.

Ulgham won by eight wickets against Blagdon 2nds.

Blagdon were all out for 131 with John Whittaker on 28.

in reply, Bobby Dodds hit 53 and opener Colin Tait was 44 not out as Ulgham took 34 overs to post 136-2.