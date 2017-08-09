Excellent performances from Harriers in league

Twenty-five athletes, 14 men, and 11 women, were in action for Morpeth Harriers in their fourth and final Northern Athletics League Division 2 fixture, held at Middlesbrough Athletics Village, on Saturday.

The club had four A-string wins (two men and two women in two track and two field events), and two B-string wins, (one track and one field), both coming from the women’s section, on a day which saw them finish third, albeit in a tight match, with only a mere handful of points separating the top four clubs.

Sean O’Hara won the Men’s 200m A-race in 23.3s, getting the nod in a close photo finish with Leeds City’s Taf Nyaku.

In the B-race, Phil Pitt finished fourth in 24.0s.

In the Men’s 800m A-race, despite trailing Leeds City’s Jack Allison for 700m of the event, Alistair Douglass, found enough in himself for one final last challenge, to take the race in 1m58.9s, winning by just under one second.

The B-race saw Morpeth’s Joe Ramshaw finish third in 2m04.6s.

In the Men’s 5000m, Chris Smith finished second in the A-race in 15m29.8s and Jordan Scott finished second in the B-race in 17m01.2s. Scott had earlier finished second in the 1500m A-race in 4m11.7s.

In the Men’s 400m A-race, James Young finished third in 51.9s, and in his first outing of the season, Adam Gibbs finished a good second in the B-race, posting a time of 53.3s.

Mark Snowball finished third in the 3000m steeplechase in 10m50.8s.

Courtesy of Kenny Harrison, Billy Handyside, Sean O’Hara, and Phil Pitt, Morpeth Men’s 4x 100m squad finished a close second to Middlesbrough, in a combined time of 46.2s.

In the Men’s 4 x 400m relay, Morpeth finished third in 3m41.9s, thanks to Chris Smith, Joe Ramshaw, Adam Gibbs, and James Young.

In the Men’s field events, brothers Steven and Paul Appleby certainly did more than a lion’s share of throws duty.

In the hammer, Steven finished second in the A-string (25.42m), and Paul backed him up by finishing third in the B-string with a best of 20.06m.

Paul took over A-string duties in the discus (30.29m), javelin (25.91m), and shot putt (9.17m), finishing, third, fourth, and fourth again respectively.

Meanwhile, Steven supplied good B-string support, by finishing second, third, and third respectively, with bests of 29.73m, 20.92m, and 8.96m.

In the jumps events, David Thomas provided Morpeth’s A-string performances, finishing fifth in the long jump (5.28m), third in the triple jump (11.56m), and sixth in the high jump (1.40m).

Billy Handyside was Morpeth’s B-string athlete in the long jump, finishing fourth with 5.23m, and he finished second in the triple jump with 10.62m, not far adrift of B-string winner Adam Pratt of Tynedale.

On to the Women’s events, where Morpeth had two A-string winners in Under 17 athletes Charlotte Pickering-Pruvot, and Bobbie Griffiths.

Charlotte threw a best of 36.92m to win the discus by a clear six metres plus margin, and was a brand new personal best for the talented Under 17 athlete.

Fellow Under 17 athlete Griffiths, won her favoured event, the javelin, by over a seven-metre margin, with her best throw of 36.45m, which was a little below her personal best, because she is nursing her way back from a back injury. Nevertheless, it proved to be a winner.

Backing up Pickering-Pruvot and Griffiths in the B-string events of the discus and javelin was Claire Reid.

Reid had an excellent win in the discus with 28.33m and was third in the javelin with 16.54m.

Griffiths and Reid also linked up well in the hammer and shot putt events. The former was third in the A-string hammer with a best of 30.56m, and Reid threw 24.17m, for second in the B-string. Roles were reversed in the shot, where Reid finished second in the A-string, putting a best of 10.15m, and Griffiths was good for second in the B-string with 9.89m.

In the Women’s track, talented Under 17 middle-distance runner Ella Duffield, finished second in the A-string 400m in 66.3s, and won the 800m B-string in 2m35.0s, backing up Gemma Floyd’s second place in the A race in 2m25.5s.

Floyd also finished second in the 1500m A-race in 5m12.5s, being well backed up by Lorna MacDonald’s second place in the B-string in 5m13.4s.

MacDonald also finished second in the 3000m A-race in 11m10.9s, being backed up by Northern League debutant Helen King, who finished second in the B-race in 11m43.4s.

King also finished third in the 400m B-race in 73.1s.

Nadine Arkle and Lynsey Cunningham performed Morpeth sprint duties

Arkle was third and fourth respectively in the 100m and 200m in 13.5s and 27.9s.

Cunningham was fourth in the B 100m in 14.7s, and third in the B 200m in 31.3s.

Morpeth Women’s 4 x 100m squad of Naomi Arkle, Nadine Arkle, Lynsey Cunningham, and Ella Duffield, finished third in 54.8s.

In Women’s Field events, Naomi Arkle was fourth and third respectively in the long jump and triple jump, with bests of 4.26m, and 8.83m.

B-string backing came from Andrea Thomas, with respective efforts of 2.94m and 5.40m, getting her fifth and fourth places.

Match result: 1. Tynedale Harriers 374pts; 2. Middlesbrough AC 369; 3. Morpeth Harriers 339; 4. Leeds City 332; 5. Skyrac AC 263; 6. Gateshead Harriers 256.

League (points in brackets): 1. Middlesbrough 19pts (1391); 2. Tynedale 15.5 (1265); 3. Morpeth 14pts (1297); 4. Gateshead 13 (1227); 5. Leeds 12.5 (1345); 6. Skyrac 10 (1222).