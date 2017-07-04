Fun in the sun for young athletes as Harriers host NEYDL event

The sun shone brightly, the wind dropped slightly, that all made for a superb spectacle of young athletics talent, as Morpeth Harriers & AC hosted the third-round of the NEYDL Division 1 at KEVI School.

It was also a day for records, as a total of seven league records fell, two to one athlete, Lewis Cant of Blaydon, and three of those records too, went to Morpeth athletes Bobbie Griffiths and Charlotte Pickering –Pruvot.

Griffiths broke her own record in the U17 Women’s javelin, beating her previous figures of 37.15m.

On Sunday, she threw an excellent 39.98m, which was still a little way short of her own personal best of 42.16m.

Griffiths also broke the league record in the hammer, which was also her own record. She won by throwing a distance of 40.47m, a good 18m clear of her closest rival.

Pickering-Pruvot was also at her glittering best in the sun, as she clearly won the A-string discus, throwing a best of 34.38m, which equalled her personal best.

Closest to Pickering-Pruvot in the competition was Griffiths, who took the B-string with a best throw of 27.22m, which provided Morpeth with one of a total of 10 double victories on the day, five coming from each gender.

Those double victories also contributed to what was a mammoth points total of 828, possibly also a NEYDL league record (subject to scrutiny), which gave the host club an 88-point margin over their close rivals for the league title, Harrogate.

On the day, Morpeth managed a total of 21 A-string victories (seven male and 14 female), and 24 B-string victories (13 male and 11 female).

In total, the club achieved 25 track wins and 20 wins came from the field.

Additionally, 40 new personal bests were achieved by Morpeth athletes within the competition.

Three double victories by Morpeth athletes were achieved in the U17 Men’s field events.

Andrew Knight won the shot putt, by managing an on the day best of 14.63m, which although was a little way short of his own league record, was enough to win him the A-string competition by more than a 3m margin.

His closest rival in the competition overall was his Morpeth compatriot Ruaridh Lang, who took the B-string with a best of 12.54m, which for him was a fractional personal best.

Knight also had a victory in the A-string hammer with 26.01m, and Sam Yates, who threw the implement for the first time, can feel well pleased with himself as he threw a best of 18.85m to take the B-string competition to seal another Morpeth double victory.

A third throws double victory for Morpeth, came courtesy of Lang and Knight, who combined excellently in the discus, with the former taking the A-string with 40.52m, and the latter taking the B-string with 29.71m.

Full results are available on the Morpeth Harriers’ website.

* Morpeth Harriers Under 17 Rory Leonard produced a new personal-best performance of 4m01.48s, when finishing sixth in a very competitive 1500m C-race at the BMC Standards Meeting held at Stretford, Manchester, on the evening of Tuesday, June 27.

This performance currently ranks him as 12th in the UK, and first in the regional rankings for his age group.

* Emma Holt of Morpeth Harriers returned to winning form in the annual Heaton Harriers Anita Nott Women Only Memorial Race, held in Jesmond Dene on Monday, June 26.

Holt, posting a time of 18m08s, won by a margin of 50 seconds from prominent Chester Le Street youngster Emily Chong, with Gateshead Harrier Sarah Hill a further 63 seconds adrift in third place.

This was Holt’s third consecutive win in the event.

* Eleven Morpeth Harriers were among the 414 finishers who took part in the annual Tynedale 10k Road Race, held on the evening of Tuesday, June 27.

First home from the club was Matthew Boyle, who finished 16th overall, posting a finishing time of 36m28s.

Next to finish from Morpeth was Phil Walker, who finished 24th overall in a time of 37m47s, and was second in the Over 50 Veteran Men’s category.

Finishing not far behind Phil in 32nd place, was his Morpeth Harriers club colleague Paul Waterston, who posted a time of 38m01s, and was fourth in the Over 50 Men’s Veteran category.

Finishing 51st overall was Morpeth’s Gemma Floyd, who was fourth Women’s finisher, and first in her Over 35 category, posting a finishing time of 38m59s.

Other Morpeth Harriers finishers were:

Mike Winter (67th overall, 8th Over 45) 39m59s; Mike Steven (130th overall, 4th Over 60) 43m49s; Richard Sill (145th overall, 5th Over 60) 44m16s; Norman Clark (200th overall, 2nd Over 60) 47m33s; Claire Walker (327th overall, 18th Over 35 Woman) 55m44s; and Carol Parry (328th overall, 13th Over 45 Woman) 55m44s.

* Finishing in ninth place overall in a time of 32m06s, Morpeth Harrier Jane Hodgson was a very clear winner of the Women’s race at the annual Angel View Multi Terrain event, at Low Fell, last Thursday evening (June 29).

She finished 12 places and three minutes 29 seconds clear of Birtley’s Lorna Graham, with Low Fell’s Anna McLean a further 43 seconds adrift in third place.