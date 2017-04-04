Harrier Bobbie throws her way to two bronze medals

Morpeth’s U17 Woman Throws specialist Bobbie Griffiths, began her 2017 outdoor Track & Field campaign in fine style on Saturday.

She produced two personal best performances, and won two bronze medals at the annual Blackpool Winter Warm-Up Open Meeting, held at Stanley Park.

Griffiths proved beyond all doubt that she is approaching good early season form, when she putted a lifetime best of 10.11m in the Shot, improving on her previous outdoor by just over a metre, which gave her a Bronze medal.

Another lifetime best came in her weakest event, the Hammer, where she improved by 1.40m, with her best effort of 32.68m, which placed her sixth in the competition.

Her second Bronze medal came in the Discus, where she threw a seasons best of 27.00m, which was a little adrift of her best, but nevertheless a good pointer for the forthcoming season.

* A total of 628 finishers took part in Saturday’s annual Run Northumberland Cragside 10k, held within the picturesque grounds of Lord Armstrong’s historical ancestral mansion, near Rothbury.

Thankfully there was a definite air of spring about proceedings, as the field were led home by James Taylor, who posted a finishing time of 34m09s, winning by the clear 55 seconds from his Morpeth Harriers club colleague Mark Snowball, who was the 2016 winner.

Taylor and Snowball were well clear of the third placed runner, the unattached Adam Smith.

It was a winning double for Morpeth Harriers, when Gemma Floyd took the Women’s race, finishing 18th overall in 40m47s, a good two minutes and eleven seconds clear of her closest rival Sarah Watson-Armstrong of Amazing Feet Running Club.

Other Morpeth Harriers finishers in the event were, newcomer Thomas Innes, who was eighth in 37m48s, and Andrew Leason, who finished 41st in 43m16s.

* Two Morpeth Harriers were first finishers at two of the regions 5k Park Runs on Saturday.

Chris Smith ran a new personal best of 16m04s at Wallsend Rising Sun, and a few miles further east, Andrew Lawrence posted 18m12s at Whitley Bay.

* Whilst an under-strength Morpeth Harriers Senior Men came away empty handed from the Northern Athletics 12 Stage Road Relays, one young man from the club was certainly smiling, and that was Rory Leonard, as he took a much-prized individual Bronze medal in the Under 17 Men’s 5k event, which preceded the main event, and was a new Northern Athletics Championship, which they hope will have a renewal in 2018.

* The Morpeth Athletics facility at King Edward School will be closed to the public for the period of one week from Tuesday, April 18.

This is to allow full re-marking of the Athletics Track, and some required General Maintenance tasks to be fully carried out.

The Track Management Committee would wish to thank everyone for their co-operation, and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.

* Morpeth are very pleased to announce that the Linden Homes Athlete of the Month award for February 2017, has gone to Under 15 Field Eventer Ethan Stephenson.

Ethan has won his award for firstly picking up two medals in the Northern Indoor Championships in Sheffield in High Jump and Long Jump, where he took Silver and Bronze respectively, by clearing 1.65m, which equalled his best ever Indoor performance, and 5.60m, which also equalled a best performance.

However, he went on to achieve better in terms of medals in the North-Eastern Championships a couple of weeks later, when he won Gold medals in both of the equivalent events, by clearing a lifetime best with 1.72m, and 5.43m.