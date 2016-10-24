Hedley and Hufton lift young road race titles

The fourth and final events in the series of Linden Homes sponsored Morpeth Harriers Young Athlete Road Championships were held on the 1.3mile circuit on Lancaster Park, on the evening of Monday, October 17.

Once again organisers and runners alike were blessed with relatively dry conditions, with very little wind as Kieran Hedley and Gracie Hufton became the respective winners of the Under 17 Men’s and Women’s titles for 2016.

Posting a finishing time of 6m50s, the fastest time on the circuit this year, Hedley won with five seconds to spare over Rory Leonard, who has steadily built up his strength since having to terminate his 2015/16 winter campaign with a mystery upper body muscle injury, however is now back in excellent form, and certainly looks to have a good winter ahead of him, providing he stays clear of injury.

For Hedley, he was adding another Gold Medal to his household, as younger sister Rhiannon is the Under 13 Girls Champion.

Third place and Bronze medal in the Men’s event went to Taylor Glover, who equalled the previous best time on the circuit this year of 7m03s, run by Under 15 Boys Champion Daniel Dixon, two weeks previously.

Hufton posted a time of 9m12s to win the Under 17 Women’s title, and Gold Medal by seven seconds from Kate Seymour, who won the Silver Medal.

Bronze Medal went to Ailsa Jones, who clocked 9m52s.

Only those three athletes contested the Women’s event, whilst another six in addition to the first three faced the starter in the Men’s event.

Other results were:

Joe Ramshaw (4th) 7m18s, Liam Marsh (5th) 7m25s, Matthew Waterfield (6th) 7m26s, Connor Marshall (7th) 7m33s, Alex Cunningham (8th), and Joe Dowd (9th) 7m43s.

All medallists will receive their awards at the annual Presentation Night, scheduled to be held at Bar Luga in Morpeth, on the evening of Sunday, November 20.

* Morpeth Harrier Liam Marsh won the Great South Junior Run in Portsmouth on Saturday.

The talented U 17 athlete posted a time of 7m52s over a course of 2.5k, to win by six seconds over Josh Goldfinch of City of Portsmouth, who is one of Hampshire’s fast developing young prospects.

* Running in what was only her second ever, and first Half Marathon for eleven years, Morpeth Harrier Jane Hodgson won the Women’s section at the Run Northumberland Castles event, held at Bamburgh on Sunday.

She also bettered her 2005 time by two seconds, when crossing the finish line in 86m27s, in 19th position overall.

Hodgson was also the first home of five from her club.

Other Morpeth finishers in the 322 strong field were Paul Banks (26th) (4th O/45 Man) 89m53s, Richard Kirby (67th) (9th O/45 Man) 109m25s, Jane Kirby (122nd) (3rd O/40 Woman) 117m41s, and Clare Hiscock (258th) (17th O/40 Woman) 131m53s.

* Morpeth Harrier Mark Snowball competed in the Mizuno sponsored Amsterdam Half Marathon on Sunday 16th October 2016. He clocked a finishing time of 79m11s when finishing 35th, and he was ninth British finisher.

* Almost two years to the date precisely, Morpeth Harrier Carl Avery broke his club colleague Ian Harding’s course record at the Druridge Bay Park Run on Saturday.

Avery clocked a very impressive 15m31s for the 5k circuit, taking nine seconds off the previous figures, and he was only a mere two seconds adrift of his very own Park Run best, which had been achieved in 2014 at Newcastle.