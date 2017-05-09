Highland National success Morpeth stable

Morpeth trainer Simon Waugh and his team were celebrating last week after winning their most prestigious race to date.

Boric, bred and owned by Mrs Sarah York, was the winner of the Highland National on the final day of the Perth Festival.

Mrs York was Waugh’s first ever owner at his Molesden yard and has remained loyal to him ever since.

Boric had won twice before this season and came back to win at Sedgefield over 3miles 2 ½ furlongs at the end of March.

The Class 3 race at Perth was half a mile further which suited him as jockey, Callum Bewley, was able to take him to the front, get him into a great rhythm and allow him to jump fluently.

Bar one error at the third last, Boric led all the way to a stunning victory.

Waugh said: “It was a joy to watch him jumping round like that..we are enjoying by far our best season ever.”

Bewley had taken over the ride and it was his positive riding which gave the horse the confidence to run and jump so well.

In winning this race, Bewley also clinched the Northern Conditional Jockeys’ title.

In the words of the Racing UK commentators: “Callum is a very good young jockey who has caught the eye this season, he should be getting more rides.”

With the season now at an end, the Molesden yard are celebrating their best ever seasonin the sport. In all, they produced nine winners and had a further five places, which is a good return for a small stable.