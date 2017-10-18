Keira and Ashton represent Morpeth in cross country

Two athletes from Morpeth Harriers competed in the Jarrow & Hebburn AC Minors Cross Country events, held at Bedewell Park in Hebburn on Saturday.

Keira Peck finished an excellent third in the Year 5 Girls 1mile event, only just losing out for victory to Birtley AC’s Maggie Graham by three seconds, posting a finishing time of 5m20s, in what were relatively ideal conditions.

In the Year 5 Boys 1.25mile event, her Morpeth club colleague Ashton Glover finished 24th, posting a finishing time of 6m12s.

*203 finishers took part in the very first Park Run to be held at Newbiggin by the Sea on Saturday morning.

Several Morpeth Harriers took part in the event, which was led home by Ashington Hirst’s Kurt Heron, who crossed the finish line in 16m29s. Nearly a minute adrift of him in second place was Karl Taylor of Morpeth. Third runner across the finish line was Mark Snowball, who clocked 18m21s.

Other Morpeth Harriers who were prominent finishers in the inaugural event were young Under 15 athlete Dylan Davies, who finished fifth in 19m10s, Over 50 Veteran Phil Walker, who finished seventh in 19m25s, Andrew Richardson (17th) 20m41s, Dylan Walker, young son of Phil (24th) 21m39s, and Over 50 Veteran Man Jim Alder (28th) 21m51s.

A few miles further up the coast to Druridge Bay, saw Morpeth Harrier Ian Harding as first across the finish line in 16m27s.

Thomas Coulson of Morpeth Harriers set new figures of 19m18s when finishing fifth, as did club colleague Oliver Bruce, when finishing twelfth in 20m42s. Ella Duffield was also a prominent finisher, and was second Female in 23rd place, posting a time of 22m47s.

Taylor Glover continued his excellent form when taking first place at Whitley Bay in 16m57s, only a few seconds adrift of his best on the course.