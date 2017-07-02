Laura Weightman wins 1500m title

Laura Weightman has won the British title in the women’s 1500m and booked her place at this summer’s World Championships.

The Morpeth Harrier, from Hipsburn, secured top spot by crossing the line in 4:06.49 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium this afternoon, as part of the World Championships Team Trials 2017.

Victory ensured that the 26-year-old sealed her place at the World Championships, in London in August, along with Jessica Judd, who finished second in 4:07.09. The pair will join fellow GB star Laura Muir, who has already sealed her spot and did not race today.

After winning in Birmingham, Weightman – who had sat second for most of the race before powering into the lead on the final lap – said: “I wanted to nail that race today. It was really important for me, not only to secure my place on the World Championships team, but also to give me some confidence and belief. I am really excited for the World Championships.”

The World Championships will see Weightman return to The London Stadium; the place where she made her Olympic debut in 2012.