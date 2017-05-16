Libby is national schools’ champion

Libby Arkless, a Year 10 student at Ponteland High, took part in the British Judo Association National Championships, and came away with the gold medal.

She showed great resilience and determination, and was duly crowned the British Schools’ National Champion in judo for Years 10 and 11 (under 57kg).

Libby outclassed her opponents on every level and her competitive streak and sheer will to win certainly came through on the day.

Libby’s PE teacher and Head of Year, Miss Tilley commented, “This is no surprise to me at all. Libby has huge potential and a steely edge that will serve her well in years to come. We are all very proud of her.”