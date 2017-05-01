Morpeth chase down Stocksfield target

Morpeth CC 1sts v Stocksfield 1sts

Stocksfield batted first and David Rutherford got the openers bowled and caught at second slip after a good catch by James Sander. Number three and four batsmen for Stocksfield put on 50 for the third wicket but the breakthrough came after a great catch down the legside by Joe Carrick off the bowling of Paul Elliot.

The runs then started to dry up as a result of some good bowling from Jack Concannon and Kurran Dhugga, who finished up with a wicket apiece. The skipper brought himself back on to wrap up the tail and finished with three wickets, leaving Morpeth chasing 183 runs to win.

Morpeth’s innings didn’t get off to the best of starts as Ben Gascoigne was bowled for four. But Morpeth fought back with a partnership of 90 from James Sander and Joe Carrick. Sander was out LBW for 51. Carrick then went for a solid 33.

This brought David Rutherford and James Craigs to the crease needing 90 for victory.

Boundaries were hit when needed which led to the score of 183 being chased down in the 47th over, Craigs finishing on 50 not out and Rutherford 37 not out.