Morpeth CC 1st team with Loz Brown (back left) of BluBrdVis, who is their newest sponsor.

Morpeth opened the new season on Saturday when they went down to a three wicket defeat at the hands of Annfield Plain in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League.

David Rutherford hit 42 as Morpeth put on 73 all out. In reply, Annfield reached 74-7 with their top scorer ion 13. Rutherford took 4-27.