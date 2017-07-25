Morpeth pair achieve double for third time in Coastal Run

The annual Northumberland Coastal Run, organised by Alnwick Harriers, again proved to be a tremendous success on Sunday with over 1,200 entries.

Many congratulations go to the winners who were Ian Harding and Jane Hodgson, both of Morpeth Harriers! The pair both won it for the third time, having both been victorious in 2011 and 2012.

In the men’s race Ian was ahead pretty much throughout and flew home in a brilliant 1.12.58, the quickest time since 2008.

Tyne Bridge Harrier Tom Charlton was next and Michael Joyeux of Darlington based club Quakers Running Club was third.

Just behind Joyeux was Morpeth Harrier Chris Smith, who just missed out on a Men’s Podium place, finishing fourth in 76m10

Age category winners were Stockport Harrier Malcolm Johnson (40), Michael Parkinson of North Shields Poly (45), Sammy Rashid of Liverpool Pembroke and Sefton (50), Ian Norman (55) and John James (60) both of Heaton Harriers, Stuart Beryl of Blaydon Harriers (65) and unattached runner Allan Daley (70).

Meanwhile, in the ladies race Jane clocked a brilliant 1.25.59 to finish just over a minute ahead of fellow Morpeth Harrier Emma Holt, whilst last year’s victorious Alnwick Harrier Jo Gascoigne-Owens was third home.

In the age categories there were victories for Katherine Hackett of Quakers Running Club (35), Tamsin Imber of Elvet Striders (40), Kathryn Stevenson of Tyne Bridge Harriers (45), unattached runner Maggie Pavlou (50), Caroline Clarke of Pudsey Pacers (55), Maggie Loraine of Gateshead Harriers (60) and Yvonne Skelton of the Harrogate Harriers (65).

The winning teams were the men of Tyne Bridge Harriers and the ladies of North Shields Poly.

Other prominent Morpeth Harriers finishers were, Andrew Lawrence (13th) 81m02s, Mark Snowball (34th) 87m05s, Steve Patterson (54th) 90m29s, Paul Waterston (67th) (6th O/60 Man) 92m45s, Paul Banks (80th) (8th O/45 Man) 94m40s, Mike Winter (81st) (9th O/45 Man) 94m41s, John Davidson (105th) (16th O/45 Man) 96m53s, Jim Alder (170th) (8th O/55 Man) 101m39s, Mark Crosby (189th) (24th O/50 Man) 102m25s.

* Morpeth Harriers Young Athletes Track and Field squad, ended their NEYDL Division 1 season in fine style, by winning their final match at Hexham’s Wentworth Stadium on Sunday 16th July.

Team Managers Mark Brown (Boys), and Dave Thomas (Girls), heaped praise on their hardworking squad, as they pulled off a nineteen-point victory margin, over 2016 Champions Blaydon Harriers, with the biggest threat Harrogate, finishing outside the first two for the first time in the four matches, a further 71 points adrift.

This meant that Morpeth Harriers had won the league by a clear three points, thus regaining the league title that they lost by a slender margin, twelve months previously at Middlesbrough.

By finishing third in the final match, Harrogate did remain in second place overall, Blaydon’s second place makes them third overall,

New Marske’s fourth sees them fourth overall, and fifth and sixth placed Durham City and Tynedale face the drop for next season.

Full results are available from the Morpeth Harriers website.

* World Championships bound Laura Weightman of Morpeth Harriers ran her second fastest 1500m time of the year, when she finished fourth in the IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday,July 16.