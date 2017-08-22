Morpeth pair win national competition

Morpeth golfers David Clark and Martyn Jobling are the 2017 PGA Fourball Champions.

The Morpeth Golf Club professionals capped off an excellent three days with a final round of -10 to win the 54 hole competition, with a winning score of -23. A 25 foot birdie putt by David on the last hole secured the win by one shot.

Over 300 pairs originally entered qualifying with the top 60 competing in the Grand Final at Whittlebury Park in Northampton.